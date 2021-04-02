Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,411 (April 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said in a leaked video from a clinic about why he believes a stout rush defense is a crucial aspect of the national championship formula.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart explains an underrated aspect of the national championship formula

Beginning of the show: Video recently leaked out of Georgia coach Kirby Smart at a coaching clinic in which Smart — while acknowledging the importance of scoring as much as possible — also maintains the critical nature of a stout rush defense. I’ll discuss more about what Smart said on today’s show and share some candid comments from Alabama coach Nick Saban — who humorously chided offensive coaches at the same conference.

10-minute mark: I share audio from new four-star UGA linebacker commit Jalon Walker.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on UGA’s recent recruiting hot streak

A look at what UGA is getting in new Australian punter commit Brett Thorson

And a look at some under-the-radar UGA players who have apparently impressed this spring.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a possible NFL draft dilemma for some UGA fans.

50-minute mark: I briefly preview the Diamond Dawgs’ series vs. South Carolina and discuss another UGA basketball player entering the transfer portal.

End of show: I award two funny Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, share your thoughts in the comment section below.