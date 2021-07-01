Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,473 (June 30, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a false narrative Georgia coach Kirby Smart has recently silenced, and another that he could stomp out very soon.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart seems to enjoy crushing false narratives

Beginning of the show: A narrative persists that Georgia coach Kirby Smart has something to prove in regards to his in-game coaching skills despite the success the Bulldogs have enjoyed in recent seasons. I’ll explain on today’s show why Smart might upend that line of thought this season.

10-minute mark: I share details about DawgNation Invasion to Charlotte, NC for the season opener vs. Clemson.