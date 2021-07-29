Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,492 (July 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart told CBS during SEC Media Days about the Bulldogs need to find a capable replacement for outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart speaks openly about ‘critical’ area of need

Beginning of the show: Georgia took a big step forward with its pass rush last season -- averaging nearly a full sack more per game than any other year since Kirby Smart became Bulldogs coach in 2016. Much of that success was due to outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who left UGA after the 2020 season and became a second-round pick of the New York Giants.

Smart spoke openly about the need to replace Ojulari last week at SEC Media Days, and I’ll discuss on today’s show why Smart’s assessment of the situation should give Bulldogs fans hope that the strides UGA took a season ago will continue this year as well.