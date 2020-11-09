Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,319 (Nov. 9, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where Georgia goes from here after an embarrassing loss to Florida.

Georgia football podcast: UGA is broken and Kirby Smart needs to rebuild it from scratch

Beginning of the show: I discuss the aftermath of Georgia’s loss to Florida on today’s show, and address the ongoing quarterback controversy involving Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis and JT Daniels.

10-minute mark: I talk about the offensive issues beyond an unsettled quarterback plaguing the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: Former UGA-All American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchomb joins the show to discuss where UGA goes from here. Some of the other topics discussed include…

How much the growing list of UGA injuries contributed to the loss

UGA coach Kirby Smart’s assessment of his quarterback situation

And a discussion about offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s game plan vs. the Gators

40-minute mark: I briefly give Florida credit for its performance against UGA and react to some of the other top SEC games from the weekend including Arkansas beating Tennessee, Texas A&M blowing out South Carolina and another problematic statement from Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

45-minute: I discuss why UGA’s defensive issues — while getting less attention — might be nearly as significant as the program’s offensive woes.

End of show: I remind fans that better days will return, and thank DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers for tuning in to the show.