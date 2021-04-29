Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,429 (April 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the difference in opinion between Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Alabama’s Nick Saban regarding Playoff expansion.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart, Nick Saban on opposite sides of Playoff debate

Beginning of the show: Reports abound that the College Football Playoff could be expanding and two of the biggest names in coaching are seemingly on opposite sides of the discussion. Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday, and showed support for an expanded Playoff. Alabama’s Nick Saban recently expressed a contrary point of view. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’ll share audio of Smart discussing his excitement for the Bulldogs’ season opener vs. Clemson.