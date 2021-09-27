Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,535 (Sept. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Kirby Smart on Pardon My Take last week.

Georgia football podcast: Sam Pittman shares lesson learned from Kirby Smart.

Beginning of the show: Arkansas coach Sam Pittman pays close attention to the most tedious details while trying to prepare his Razorbacks team to play each week, and he credits his time working as an assistant with Georgia’s Kirby Smart, as his model for that behavior according to some remarks he made during an interview last week on the podcast, Pardon My Take.. I’ll share more about what Pittman told PMT on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the frustrations among some fans about Saturday’s noon start vs. Arkansas, share an example of a UGA recruit who feels the same way and address Smart’s challenge to fans to make a great atmosphere in Sanford Stadium despite the early start.