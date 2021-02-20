Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia coach Mark Richt said during a surprise appearance on Cover Four Live with the DawgNation team Thursday night.

Georgia football podcast: Mark Richt fondly reflects on his first SEC championship at UGA

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia coach Mark Richt celebrated his 61st birthday Thursday, and made a surprise appearance on Cover Four Live to mark the occasion. I’ll share some audio of what Richt said on today’s show — including his memories of UGA’s 2002 SEC championship.

Eight-minute mark: I discuss ESPN’s high praise for five-star UGA linebacker signee Smael Mondon.

10-minute mark: I briefly mention the ticketing policy that’s been put in place for G-Day and preview the UGA basketball game at Florida and the season-opening series for the Diamond Dawgs this weekend vs. Evansville.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

UGA offensive line signee Dylan Fairchild winning the state wrestling championship

Four-star UGA defensive line commit Tyre West’s bold proclamation about what’s in store for the rest of the 2022 recruiting cycle

A preview of four-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams’ upcoming decision

And some thoughts on four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin taking a tepid jab at Alabama.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.