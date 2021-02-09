Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what NFL analysts are saying about former UGA players ahead of the NFL draft.

Georgia football podcast: NFL draft analysts share conflicting opinions about former UGA players

Beginning of the show: Several former Georgia players are generating buzz among NFL draft analysts, but there’s some disagreement about the round in which players such as linebacker Azeez Ojulari and cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes will be selected.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and explain why there’s seemingly a close connection between individual success for players in the draft and their teams in pursuit of championships.

10-minute mark: I discuss the impact new UGA analyst Will Muschamp could have on the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Where UGA players are likely to be selected based on recent mock drafts

What the Bucs’ Super Bowl win suggests UGA should copy for its own championship chase

And a preview of the names to know for the 2022 recruiting cycle

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on Tennessee’s defensive coordinator search, and Alabama assistant leaving for the NFL and an interesting note on how the transfer portal may have influenced how certain programs approached the 2021 recruiting cycle.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award myself a Golden Shoe and update the Gator Hater Countdown.