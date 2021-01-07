Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,350 (Jan. 7, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why outside linebacker Nolan Smith’s development could be the Bulldogs’ most important offseason storylines.

Georgia football podcast: Nolan Smith is arguably UGA’s most important player this offseason

Beginning of the show: Georgia took a big step forward with its pass rush in 2020, but some of the players who led that improvement will be gone in 2021 — including outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson, who transferred to Florida State, and Azeez Ojulari, who recently announced plans to enter the NFL draft.

Despite those departures, talent remains for UGA at outside linebacker — including Nolan Smith, who was the nation’s No. 1 prospect for the class of 2019.

Smith has played well for the Bulldogs in his two years on campus, but this upcoming season could be the year in which he achieves his full potential — if his offseason development goes well.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

Eight-minute mark: I address cornerback Tyson Campbell’s decision to enter the NFL draft.

10-minute mark: I share audio of new UGA athletic director Josh Brooks.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Campbell’s choice to leave school early

The value for the Bulldogs in having returning experience at both quarterback and wide receiver next season

And the latest on LSU tight end Arik Gilbert — who officially entered the transfer portal this week

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including coaching drama at Auburn and Tennessee.

35-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I give out today’s winner of The Golden Shoe as part of our Gator Hater Roll Call.