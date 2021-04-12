Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,417 (April 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum said on Birmingham, Ala. radio station WJOX about the intense nature of the UGA-Florida rivalry, and why he now thinks it’s the SEC’s best.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum says ‘vicious’ UGA-Florida rivalry now SEC’s best

Beginning of the show: Georgia-Florida is the best rivalry in the SEC according to SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum, who made that argument during an appearance on Birmingham, Ala. radio station WJOX on Monday morning. I’ll share audio of what Finebaum said on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I explain why some UGA fans like what they heard from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart during his press conference after UGA’s second spring scrimmage Saturday.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

the players Jon is most excited to see for G-Day on Saturday

A discussion about Smart’s challenge to UGA nose tackle Jordan Davis to maintain his ideal weight

Thoughts on who’ll emerge as UGA’s starting offensive line

And a look at why former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari thinks Adam Anderson could be set for a monstrous season

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some possible hypocritical comments from Florida coach Dan Mullen, and a strange baseball controversy at South Carolina.

45-minute mark: I briefly congratulate the Diamond Dawgs for their series win at Vanderbilt and discuss UGA’s basketball team adding a player via the transfer portal.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, share your thoughts in the comment section below.