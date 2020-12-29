Georgia football podcast: UGA’s past, present and future on display at the Peach Bowl

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,344 (Dec. 29, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s preparations for its Peach Bowl showdown against Cincinnati.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s past, present and future display at the Peach Bowl

Beginning of the show: I’ll explain on today’s show why it’s more important to be a great program than it is to be a great team, and I’ll highlight a position group for the Bulldogs that I think stands as an indicator of the current strength of the Bulldogs program.

10-minute mark: I congratulate five-star UGA quarterback signee Brock Vandagriff for winning a state championship, and I discuss his outlook for success once he officially becomes a Bulldog.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Reaction to UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken and quarterback JT Daniels’ Peach Bowl press conference

A preview of the Bulldogs’ game vs. Cincinnati

And the possibility that UGA could earn a preseason No. 1 ranking in 2021

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an odd Instagram post from Auburn running back “Tank” Bigsby, new South Carolina coach Shane Beamer possibly trying to poach a key assistant from Florida, a couple high-profile opt outs for the Gators’ bowl game, some good news for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian winning the Broyles Award and more.

End of show: I tease Eddie The Blind Squirrel’s return to DawgNation Daily on Monday.