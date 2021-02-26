Georgia football podcast: Fan favorites emerging from UGA’s 2022 recruiting class

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some 2022 recruits who are quickly becoming popular with UGA fans — including four-star defensive tackle, and Bulldogs commit, Bear Alexander.

Georgia football podcast: Fan favorites emerging from UGA’s 2022 class

Beginning of the show: The 2022 recruiting cycle is heating up for Georgia and a few prominent names are quickly becoming popular with UGA fans — including Bulldogs defensive tackle commit Bear Alexander, who joined Before the Hedges Wednesday night.

I’ll discuss Alexander’s role in the upcoming class on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the various opinions from my DawgNation colleagues regarding UGA’s biggest offseason question.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Alexander

UGA’s seeming momentum with other defensive line recruits

The big need at wide receiver for the 2022 class

The latest on the Bulldogs’ top running back priorites

And reaction to Daquavious Sorey’s UGA commitment

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including five-star quarterback Ty Simpson set to choose between Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. I also address a South Carolina running back attempting to make and injury comeback and where UGA ranks among the SEC’s best running back groups for the upcoming season according to the folks at Saturday Down South.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.