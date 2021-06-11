Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,460 (June 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some good recruiting news for Georgia that shouldn’t be overlooked in light of recent high-profile de-commitments.

Georgia football podcast: 3 reasons for optimism with UGA recruiting

Beginning of the show: Georgia suffered some rare bad news on the recruiting front in recent days when two five-star prospects announced they were de-committing from the Bulldogs. I’ll explain on today’s show why that news shouldn’t obscure other developments with the 2022 class.

Eight-minute mark: I preview the decision from former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans, who is announcing his transfer destination Friday night after revealing earlier this week that he had been offered by UGA.