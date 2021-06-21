Georgia football podcast: A UGA success story recruits should notice
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,466 (June 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the outlook for UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis this season could mean for the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts.
Georgia football podcast: A UGA success story recruits should notice
Beginning of the show: There are a lot of questions related to the current state of Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class -- especially along the defensive line in the wake of five-star tackle Bear Alexander’s de-commitment and UGA target Mykel Williams pledge to USC. I’ll explain on today’s show why the latest projection for UGA nose tackle Jordan Davis could go a long way towards convincing top defensive linemen to follow in his footsteps at UGA.
10-minute mark: I discuss some recent praise for UGA quarterback JT Daniels from CBS Sports.
15-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA wide receiver Demetris Robertson entering the transfer portal.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- Robertson in the transfer portal
- UGA offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer being named as a preseason All-American
- And the outlook for Daniels in his first full year as Bulldogs starter
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a busy weekend for Florida recruiting.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: The Podcast Cool Down returns.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.