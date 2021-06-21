Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,466 (June 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the outlook for UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis this season could mean for the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts.

Georgia football podcast: A UGA success story recruits should notice

Beginning of the show: There are a lot of questions related to the current state of Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class -- especially along the defensive line in the wake of five-star tackle Bear Alexander’s de-commitment and UGA target Mykel Williams pledge to USC. I’ll explain on today’s show why the latest projection for UGA nose tackle Jordan Davis could go a long way towards convincing top defensive linemen to follow in his footsteps at UGA.