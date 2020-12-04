Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,337 (Dec. 4, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect for the Bulldogs when the early signing period begins later this month.

Georgia football podcast: UGA poised for success as ‘weird’ 2021 recruiting cycle nears end

Beginning of the show: In the late stages of the 2021 recruiting cycle, it’s becoming apparent that Georgia is once again on its way to signing another elite class. The only remaining unanswered question is who among the ranks of the country’s top uncommitted players will also join the Bulldogs between now and when the early signing period begins later this month. I’ll provide an outlook for UGA recruiting to open today’s show and share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart explaining why this has been a “weird” year for recruiting.

10-minute mark: I discuss the UGA seniors who began their careers as part of the 2017 signing class.

NOTE: Today’s show was recorded prior to the postponement of UGA’s game with Vanderbilt.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to update the top recruiting storylines including the latest details on…

Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith

Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman

Four-star defensive back Nyland Green

Four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey

Jimmy Horn, a wide receiver from Florida who just earned a UGA offer

And the two commits this week to the Bulldogs’ 2022 class

35-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including rumors connecting Urban Meyer to Texas.

End of show: I discuss expectations for UGA’s offense for the remainder of the season.

