On episode No. 1,440 (Dec. 9, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia's 2021 recruiting class has featured more in-state recruiting wins this cycle compared to the national focus of recent years.

Georgia football podcast: UGA finds new way to produce elite recruiting class

Beginning of the show: Georgia has arguably recruited better than any program in the country in recent years, but there’s one area in which the Bulldogs haven’t necessarily excelled. UGA hasn’t always gotten its pick of the top in-state prospects. However, if that was an issue before, it doesn’t appear to be a problem for the 2021 cycle.

With four-star defensive back Nyland Green added to the fold on Tuesday, UGA now has commitments from seven of the state’s top 11 recruits according to the 247Sports composite.

I’ll explain on today’s show why this class’ unique composition is still producing a familiar result.

10-minute mark: LSU tight end Arik Gilbert’s rumored transfer has been the buzz around the SEC this week. I’ll share audio of Tigers coach Ed Orgeron on today’s show describing Gilbert’s situation as an “opt out,” and I’ll discuss why UGA coach Kirby Smart has managed to succeed in maintaining relationships with players such as Gilbert — even when they choose to go elsewhere.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The situation involving Gilbert

A preview of UGA-Missouri

And the early outlook for UGA’s chances of playing Vanderbilt Dec. 19

35-minute mark: I discuss the latest release of the College Football Playoff top 25.

End of show: I share Smart’s thoughts on the impressive nature of Missouri’s offense in recent weeks.