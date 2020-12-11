Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,342 (Dec. 11, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a video shared by Georgia coach Kirby Smart that was widely assumed to be a recruiting pitch aimed at five-star linebacker Xavian Sorey.

Georgia football podcast: UGA uses creativity to impress one of the country’s top recruits

Beginning of the show: Five-star linebacker Xavian Sorey has been called “the barber” for his fondness for cutting hair. On Thursday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and two of his top defensive assistants, Dan Lanning and Glenn Schumann, starred in a video that has been interpreted as a recruiting pitch for Sorey.

I’ll discuss more of the details on today’s show.

10-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show for an expanded interview on the final Friday before the start of the early signing period. Some of the topics covered include…

Reaction to UGA’s pitch to Sorey

Whether De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren will look elsewhere for his final destination

The latest on five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith

Thoughts on five-star defensive end Korey Foreman

An update on five-star defensive end Shemar Turner

The latest on four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold

And analysis on four-star running back Donovan Edwards

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including reaction to the league’s historic TV deal with ABC and ESPN, Alabama play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold’s consecutive game streak coming to an end this weekend, Auburn linebacker KJ Britt opting out and the father of four-star wide receiver Chris Hilton criticizing some members of the Baton Rouge media for their treatment of LSU tight end Arik Gilbert.

End of show: I mock Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins for his lack of sportsmanship after the Yellow Jackets loss to Pitt Thursday night.