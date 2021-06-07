Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,456 (June 7, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the key events of a busy weekend for UGA recruiting -- including a successful visit for four-star running back Bear Alexander.

Georgia football podcast: Top target says “Georgia was amazing” after recruiting visit

Beginning of the show: Georgia had a successful weekend hosting some of the top recruits in the country by all appearances. One of the prospects who seemingly enjoyed his time on campus was four-star running back Branson Robinson, who shared some photos and thoughts about his visit on Twitter. I’ll discuss more about Robinson and the latest UGA recruiting news on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’ll discuss the recent twists and turns to the saga of former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage at UGA.