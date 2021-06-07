Georgia football podcast: Top target says ‘Georgia was amazing’ after recruiting visit
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,456 (June 7, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the key events of a busy weekend for UGA recruiting -- including a successful visit for four-star running back Bear Alexander.
Georgia football podcast: Top target says “Georgia was amazing” after recruiting visit
Beginning of the show: Georgia had a successful weekend hosting some of the top recruits in the country by all appearances. One of the prospects who seemingly enjoyed his time on campus was four-star running back Branson Robinson, who shared some photos and thoughts about his visit on Twitter. I’ll discuss more about Robinson and the latest UGA recruiting news on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I’ll discuss the recent twists and turns to the saga of former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage at UGA.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- Thoughts on Turnage
- Reaction to a busy week for UGA recruiting
- And an update on the UGA athletic board meeting
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen hinting that he’s close to shutting down his recruitment and five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander visiting Texas A&M.
NOTE: This segment was recorded prior to Alexander de-committing from UGA.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.