Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,489 (July 23, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star running back Branson Robinson’s commitment and what could come next for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: What’s next for UGA recruiting after Branson Robinson’s commitment

Beginning of the show: Georgia got good news Thursday when four-star running back Branson Robinson committed to the Bulldogs. I’ll discuss the top prospects from the 2022 class who could eventually follow in Robinson’s footsteps on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on the SEC’s possible addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and the potential demise of the Big 12.