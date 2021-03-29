Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,401 (March 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star linebacker Jalon Walker’s UGA commitment and what could come next for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: UGA recruiting is red hot and the best could be yet to come

Beginning of the show: Georgia added a major piece to its 2022 class Sunday when four-star linebacker Jalon Walker announced his UGA commitment. I’ll discuss on today’s show what the Bulldogs are getting in Walker and which top prospect Walker says he’s going to work on getting to join him at UGA.

NOTE: This show was recorded prior to four-star running back Jordan James’ UGA commitment.

10-minute mark: I discuss an interesting stat regarding the UGA offense shared by a CBS Sports writer.

20-minute mark: DawgNation analyst — and former UGA All-American — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Reaction to wide receiver George Pickens’ knee injury

A look a the playmakers who could step up in Pickens’ absence, including tight end Darnell Washington

And a discussion on how recent UGA recruiting wins over Clemson enhances the Bulldogs’ rivalry with the Tigers.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a rumor involving Arik Gilbert, a strange story about punishment for Auburn’s bass fishing team and a look at Arkansas becoming the only SEC team to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA basketball tournament.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: If you’d like to be part of the Cool Down, share your thoughts in the comment section below.