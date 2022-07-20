Georgia football podcast: Jamaal Jarrett’s UGA commitment stirs drama on the losing side
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,738 (July 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett’s UGA commitment and some possible sour grapes from North Carolina, the school that likely finished as the runner-up for his services.
Beginning of the show: Georgia got some good news on the recruiting trail Tuesday when four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett committed to the Bulldogs over North Carolina and Auburn. Given the fact that it’s long been believed Jarrett was a UGA lean, his announcement brought an end to a relatively drama-free recruitment -- at least on the UGA side.
For North Carolina, the school that likely finished as the runner-up for Jarrett, the story was apparently much different. I’ll explain why on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I discuss some comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart at a Texas high school coaching convention about some fatigue he was feeling last summer related to the relentless recruiting schedule.
20-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Rennie Curran joins the show.
30-minute mark: I recap some of the high points from UGA’s appearance at SEC Media Days -- which was ongoing during today’s show.
40-minute mark: I discuss new SEC Network analyst Takeo Spikes take that UGA will be upset by South Carolina.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.