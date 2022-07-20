Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,738 (July 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett’s UGA commitment and some possible sour grapes from North Carolina, the school that likely finished as the runner-up for his services.

Georgia football podcast: Jamaal Jarrett’s UGA commitment stirs drama on the losing side

Beginning of the show: Georgia got some good news on the recruiting trail Tuesday when four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett committed to the Bulldogs over North Carolina and Auburn. Given the fact that it’s long been believed Jarrett was a UGA lean, his announcement brought an end to a relatively drama-free recruitment -- at least on the UGA side.

For North Carolina, the school that likely finished as the runner-up for Jarrett, the story was apparently much different. I’ll explain why on today’s show.