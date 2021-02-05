Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA coach Kirby Smart didn’t want to hype any of his incoming freshmen when asked to discuss them during a press conference on Wednesday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart pushes back against ‘unrealistic expectations’ for 2021 recruiting class

Beginning of the show: Georgia signed another impressive recruiting class for the 2021 cycle, and UGA fans and the media that covers the team are just as curious as ever about which of the prospects could have breakout seasons for the Bulldogs during their first year on campus. However, UGA coach Kirby Smart didn’t want to contribute any more to the hype that already exists around the signees when he spoke Wednesday during a press conference.

I’ll discuss what Smart said on today’s show, and explain why the atmosphere around this year’s signing class is different than in previous years.

Five-minute mark: I’ll address what’s next for UGA in the defensive secondary after four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold chose Alabama over the Bulldogs Wednesday.

10-minute mark: I’ll discuss what UGA is getting in 2022 defensive tackle commit Bear Alexander.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

A discussion on how players can know they’re getting “real talk” from coaches during their recruitment

Whether the Bulldogs could pursue a defensive back in the transfer portal

Former South Carolina and Florida head coach Will Muschamp’s value to UGA as an analyst

And thoughts on the possibility UGA has spring practices next month

30-minute mark: I recap Signing Day around the SEC.

40-minute mark: I share comments from five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton on why he committed to UGA.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.