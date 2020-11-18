Georgia football podcast: ‘All smiles’ for fans after 5-star LB Smael Mondon chooses UGA

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,326 (Nov. 18, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star linebacker Smael Mondon’s commitment to UGA.

Georgia football podcast: ‘All smiles’ for fans after five-star linebacker Smael Mondon chooses UGA

Beginning of the show: Five-star linebacker Smael Mondon committed to Georgia Wednesday over a group of finalists that included Tennessee, LSU, Florida and Auburn. The ceremony — which took place on the field at Paulding County High School — was broadcast live on the DawgNation video channels.

Mondon is a significant addition to the Bulldogs’ 2021 class. He’s been rated as the No. 27 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite team ranking. I’ll discuss more on today’s show about what UGA fans should like about Mondon.

10-minute mark: I’ll share what UGA coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday night about the latest on the quarterback competition and the possibility Bulldogs fans could see a new starter at quarterback Saturday night vs. Mississippi State.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on the quarterback situation — including a possible role for JT Daniels Saturday

The chances UGA wears black jerseys against MSU

And the outlook and expectations for UGA over the season’s remaining games

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest rumblings on South Carolina’s coaching opening, reaction to the Gamecocks’ high-profile opt outs and a couple more coronavirus cases at Arkansas.

40-minute mark: I share details on why the buzz is growing around the Bulldogs wearing black jerseys.

End of show: I discuss the strong message sent Tuesday night by UGA safety Richard LeCounte.