Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. On episode No. 1,408 (March 30, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA pulled four-star linebacker Jordan James away from Tennessee.

Georgia football podcast: Some Tennessee fans upset about latest UGA commitment

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s recruiting hot streak continued Monday when the Bulldogs picked up a commitment from four-star running back Jordan James. After besting Clemson twice in the last week for major recruiting wins, it was Tennessee who took “the L” to UGA this time.

I’ll explain on today’s show why a number of Vols fans weren’t too happy to see James — who hails from Murfreesburo, Tenn. — announce his UGA pledge after new Tennessee coach Josh Heupel had boasted about his plans to keep top in-state talent at home.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s attempt to upgrade its offense in the shadow of Alabama and its coach Nick Saban, who hasn’t been shy as of late about discussing how his offensive philosophy as evolved.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to address the latest UGA recruiting success and to react to the recent developments with UGA’s spring practice.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the release of the first crop of season win totals, share thoughts on whether the SEC will keep its prohibition on immediate eligibility for intra-conference transfers and react to Auburn fans possibly being a little too happy about Alabama’s loss in the NCAA basketball tournament.

45-minute mark: I discuss the impact former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp is already making in his new role as UGA analyst.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: If you'd like to be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below. Also, please accept my apology if you couldn't find yesterday's show in this post. It was inadvertently omitted, but added later.