Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,493 (July 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia’s likely response will be to competing in an SEC made tougher by the imminent arrival of Texas and Oklahoma.

Georgia football podcast: Expect UGA to be eager to compete in new, tougher SEC

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart hasn’t commented yet on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, but some of his previous statements about his desire to play a challenging schedule provide a clue about how he’s likely to feel about the change. I’ll discuss more on this topic on today’s show.

Eight-minute mark: I discuss the wild speculation centering around which teams could join Texas and Oklahoma in the new-look SEC, including ESPN’s David Pollack, who suggests Clemson as a possibility.