Georgia football podcast: Expect UGA to be eager to compete in new, tougher SEC
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,493 (July 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia’s likely response will be to competing in an SEC made tougher by the imminent arrival of Texas and Oklahoma.
Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart hasn’t commented yet on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, but some of his previous statements about his desire to play a challenging schedule provide a clue about how he’s likely to feel about the change. I’ll discuss more on this topic on today’s show.
Eight-minute mark: I discuss the wild speculation centering around which teams could join Texas and Oklahoma in the new-look SEC, including ESPN’s David Pollack, who suggests Clemson as a possibility.
10-minute mark: I discuss how UGA could use Arik Gilbert based on some comments from Smart at SEC Media Days.
15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- Thoughts on Gilbert
- The lastest on SEC expansion
- And an opinion on five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers possibly skipping his senior year to cash in on name, image and likeness revenue as an early enrollee at Ohio State
30-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including more details about Ewers’ situation and some wild comments from LSU coach Ed Orgeron.
35-minute mark: I mock myself for some half-baked legal analysis on a previous show that turned out to be correct regarding the departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
