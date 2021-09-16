Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,527 (Sept. 15, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why South Carolina’s offensive line could be vulnerable against UGA’s dominant pass rush.

Georgia football podcast: One stat suggests South Carolina could be in trouble vs. UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia has used a dominant pass rush to great success through two games this season, and the Bulldogs’ next opponent, South Carolina, could have trouble stifling UGA’s defensive front this Saturday according to a stat recently shared by a reporter covering the Gamecocks. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on UGA quarterback JT Daniels’ health, and an unexpected update on last week’s starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, that hints at a possible injury for him as well.