Georgia football podcast: Former UGA great says South Carolina game important for young playmakers
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,529 (Sept. 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards said about the value of the South Carolina game for some of the Bulldogs’ young wideouts.
Beginning of the show: Some of Georgia’s most trusted wide receivers are still young, and a former Bulldogs great says the friendly confines of a home game -- such as the one UGA will play Saturday night vs. South Carlina -- can be crucial to their continued development.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I address the Bulldogs’ need to kickstart its rushing attack vs. the Gamecocks.
15-minute mark: I discuss what UGA is getting in its latest commit, three-star linebacker Carlton Madden Jr.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- More on Madden
- An impressive list of visitors for Saturday’s game -- headlined by 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning and four-star edge rusher Enai White
- And more
40-minute mark: I share some final thoughts on other key SEC contests including Alabama-Florida and Auburn-Penn State.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
