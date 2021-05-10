Georgia football podcast: Nakobe Dean might be the SEC’s most underrated player
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,437 (May 10, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean might be the SEC’s most underrated player.
Georgia football podcast: Nakobe Dean might be the SEC’s most underrated player
Beginning of the show: Georgia has a number of candidates to potentially become breakout stars this season, but it seems Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean isn’t mentioned in these conversations by the national media as much as he should be. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and explain why a lot of the folks around college football might be sleeping on Dean, and what the rising junior could do to wake them up this fall.
10-minute mark: I briefly discuss the confusion around Georgia’s new name, image and likeness law.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- Thoughts on the new NIL law
- An evaluation of Dean
- And an examination of UGA’s offensive line based on some stats I shared on Friday’s show
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a Tennessee linebacker transferring to Alabama and an analytics site offering some odd praise for Florida quarterback Emory Jones.
45-minute mark: I share some audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart enjoying himself at a celebrity pro-am golf tournament last week.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.