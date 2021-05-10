Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,437 (May 10, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean might be the SEC’s most underrated player.

Georgia football podcast: Nakobe Dean might be the SEC’s most underrated player

Beginning of the show: Georgia has a number of candidates to potentially become breakout stars this season, but it seems Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean isn’t mentioned in these conversations by the national media as much as he should be. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and explain why a lot of the folks around college football might be sleeping on Dean, and what the rising junior could do to wake them up this fall.