Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2442 (April 30, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look back at one of Kirby Smart’s ‘soapbox’ moments from this spring and why it has shown up in the NFL Draft. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share the latest on the Dawgs and former Dawg Branson Robinson has found a new home.

Georgia Football Podcast: One of Kirby Smart’s recent rants may prove prophetic