Podcast: CBS analyst expects big things from UGA’s defense vs. Auburn

On today’s podcast I talk about CBS Sports analyst Gary Danielson’s bold statement about this Saturday’s game vs. Auburn. Plus…

Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss a huge crop of elite recruits expected to visit Georgia this weekend.

CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson shares his thoughts on why UGA has a great chance to beat the Tigers and win the SEC East in 2017.

And I share more details about Friday’s big event at Kroger Marketplace in Athens, Ga.

DawgNation Daily is available for download in the iTunes store. https://itun.es/us/mN-T9.c

You can also find older episodes of the show by clickinghttps://www.dawgnation.com/dawgnation-daily