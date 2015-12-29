Podcast: Kirby Smart may be coming to UGA at the perfect time

new UGA coach Kirby Smart
On today’s podcast I will discuss why some messy scenarios for some of UGA’s rivals makes it a little easier for Kirby Smart to establish his program at UGA. Plus…

 

  • We’ll hear a statement that Auburn athletics director Jay Jacobs made on WJOX in Birmingham that puts the future of Gus Malzahn in doubt.
  • Jeff Sentell will join the show and provide some details on some of the big recruiting news including the latest on Lyndell “Mack” Wilson.
  • Matt Stewart from the SEC Network will also preview tonight’s UGA basketball game.

 

DawgNation Daily is available for download in the iTunes store. https://itun.es/us/mN-T9.c

You can also find older episodes of the show by clicking https://www.dawgnation.com/dawgnation-daily

