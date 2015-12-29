Podcast: Kirby Smart may be coming to UGA at the perfect time

On today’s podcast I will discuss why some messy scenarios for some of UGA’s rivals makes it a little easier for Kirby Smart to establish his program at UGA. Plus…

We’ll hear a statement that Auburn athletics director Jay Jacobs made on WJOX in Birmingham that puts the future of Gus Malzahn in doubt.

Jeff Sentell will join the show and provide some details on some of the big recruiting news including the latest on Lyndell “Mack” Wilson.

Matt Stewart from the SEC Network will also preview tonight’s UGA basketball game.