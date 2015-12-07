Podcast: What should Kirby Smart say to Jacob Eason?
On today’s podcast I talk about Kirby Smart’s first official day on the job as UGA coach and the important meeting he has coming with 5-star quarterback Jacob Eason. Plus…
- Jeff Sentell talks about the future of the highly touted defensive lineman Julian Rochester and whether he’ll still come to UGA now that Kirby Smart is head coach.
- Jeff also talks about 5-star wide receiver Demetris Robertson and why he’ll be more interested in UGA now that Smart is on board.
- Also Bill Bender from the Sporting News gives his thoughts on the Smart hire for UGA and he previews the upcoming bowl game against Penn State.
DawgNation Daily is now available for download in the iTunes store. https://itun.es/us/mN-T9.c
You can also find older episodes of the show by clicking https://www.dawgnation.com/dawgnation-daily