Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2607 (Dec. 23, 2025) of the podcast, we look back at Kirby Smart’s best line of the year and how Oklahoma tried to steal it for its playoff game against Alabama. Then we dig into what Steve Sarkisian had to say about hiring Will Muschamp to lead the defense at Texas and why it’s directly related to Georgia’s secret sauce. Later we update you on Georgia’s preparations for Ole Miss. Plus, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb stops by. And Brandon will give his thoughts on the first round of the college football playoff.

Revisiting Kirby Smart’s best quote of the season

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a fun quote from Kirby Smart the last time it played Ole Miss and explain why the first round of the College Football Playoff shows the growth in Georgia as a team this season.

10-minute mark: I address an interesting admission from Steve Sarkisian about why he hired Will Muschamp as his new defensive coordinator at Texas.

15-minute mark: I preview what we might hear from Kirby Smart on Monday as he addresses the media for the first time now that his Sugar Bowl matchup is officially set.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a quarterback with starting experience reportedly entering the transfer portal.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.