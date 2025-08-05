Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2509 (Aug. 5, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes an in depth look the preseason coaches poll and why Georgia fans should be optimistic about it. Plus, a look at the latest UGA player that is earning preseason buzz. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm joins the show to discuss their key takeaways from the coaches poll.

Some conventional wisdom about UGA and college football that everyone gets wrong

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the preseason coaches poll is perhaps more important than many fans realize and why it might prove to be good news for Georgia this season.

15-minute mark: I explain why UGA coaches might be to blame for some Bulldogs players not getting the credit they deserve.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including a discussion about the most overrated and underrated teams in the country.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of the show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.