Info on ‘DawgNation Duck Hunt’ Tailgate for UGA-Oregon
Buy your ticket today for the “DawgNation Duck Hunt” Tailgate!
We invite you to join DawgNation on Saturday, September 3rd for our “DawgNation Duck Hunt” tailgate located just steps from Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The 2021 National Champions begin defense of their title as they take on the Dan Lanning led Oregon Ducks in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday, September 3 rd . The DawgNation Duck Hunt tailgate will take place from The Home Depot Backyard which is located right next to Mercedes Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
The tailgate will begin at noon and end at 3:00. A ticket to the tailgate will include food, drink tickets and our DawgNation Duck Hunt tee-shirt. Tickets cost $99 (plus fees) and limited to 150 people.
For full details and to purchase your ticket, please visit https://tickets.ajc.com/e/dawgnation-duck-hunt-tailgate.
Questions? Email info@dawgnation.com.
