DawgNation Film room: 5-star signee Amarius Mims seen as a prototype OT

The 6-foot-8 Bleckley County High School 5-star from Middle Georgia rates as the nation’s No. 3 OT and No. 7 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) for the 2021 cycle.

Amarius Mims signed with Georgia back during the early period in December. He’s set to play the offensive tackle position for the Bulldogs.

Mims enrolled early at UGA as a midyear graduate this week. He even showed up in Athens during bowl practices, too.

What can he be early on in Athens? This DawgNation Signing Class special for the class of 2021 kicks off this month with its first breakdown and scouting prospectus on Mims. Former Georgia All-American OL Jon Stinchcomb weighs in on all things Mims with DawgNation in this special series sponsored by Kroger.

“Well, he is hard to miss,” Stinchcomb said of Mims. “You don’t have to look for a number from the back of a jersey from cheap film to find this guy. He’s a mountain of a man but the way he moves is super impressive.”

Stinchcomb, a former UGA All-American, was a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints. Check out the video embedded above and below for a few takes on the following: