Yes, it’s Georgia Tech week, but the focus has been on who Kirby Smart will pick as his next defensive coordinator.

On this episode of DawgNation at Large, our insiders Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell set up who we think are the top four candidates for the job. Why current co-DC Travaris Robinson is see as the favorite, why current defensive assistant Andrew Thacker is seen as the dark horse and would Kirby Smart really try to bring back Will Muschamp or even someone like Mark Stoops.

Plus, Kaylee has a surprise pick to “keep an eye on.”Then in our quick hits DawgBites segment we give you our thoughts on what Georgia needs to accomplish against Georgia Tech, the chances we see Ryan Puglisi on Saturday, Chris Cole cleaning up awards season and why Ellis Robinson isn’t getting more love.

As always we look at the best of the college football internet with Meme Machine.

Then, Connor and Kaylee give us what they think the college football world should be thankful for this year. Lane Kiffin should be thankful for a lot.

DawgNation at Large normally airs every Thursday at 7pm.

More from DawgNation: https://www.dawgnation.com/