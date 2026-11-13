It is a standard that seemed out of reach, but is this UGA defense now comparable to the ones with National Championship rings?

On this episode of Dawgnation at Large, our insiders Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell take a deep dive into how well this Georgia football defense is performing and where it stands compared those in 2021 and 2022.

The comparison is not that far fetched.Then we take a look at UGA’s statistical leaders and who we think will finish the season as the team’s top rusher (currently Dwight Phillips, Jr.) the top receiver (currently Talyn Taylor) and team’s top sack man (Chris Cole).

Later, Cody Chaffins will join us for Meme Machine, bringing you the best of the college football internet.Finally, our crew takes 60 seconds to make their case for the improvements they want to see if they were running college football and the SEC for a day.

DawgNation at Large airs at 7pm every Thursday.

More from DawgNation: https://www.dawgnation.com/