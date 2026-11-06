It’s the revenge game but is Georgia better equipped to deal with the Rebels this time.

On this episode of DawgNation at Large with Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell, we discuss how much these two teams have changed since January. The key players UGA has back that they didn’t have a year ago and why Trinidad Chambliss might be a little vulnerable.

Then we update Georgia’s injury report in our quick hit DawgBites segment. Plus, a look at how Demello Jones has a chance to redeem himself against Ole Miss and why we should be concerned about UGA’s special teams.

Then our crew will give their thoughts on the first CFP rankings and update who they think will make the field.

DawgNation at Large drops every Thursday at 7 pm.

More from DawgNation: https://www.dawgnation.com/