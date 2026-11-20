Georgia may actually WANT to face LaNorris Sellers and the best version of South Carolina this Saturday.

On today’s episode of DawgNation at Large, Kaylee Mansell and Connor Riley make the case for how the South Carolina matchup is the opportunity UGA needs to prove it can handle a dangerous mobile quarterback and get redemption for the Dawgs performance against Byrum Brown.

Plus, the insiders take a look at what could be next for RB Chauncey Bowens and who UGA fans should want to see play the Dawgs in the SEC Championship Game.

Later, it’s the best memes of the week and the insiders play a game of “what would a millennial dawg do?”