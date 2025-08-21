On Wednesday’s edition of DawgNation Daily, I interviewed former Georgia assistant coach and Alabama strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Cochran. The feedback we’ve received from it has been gratifying.

Cochran was instrumental in Nick Saban’s early success at Alabama and, during that time, became close with Kirby Smart. Cochran’s arguably the most famous strength coach in college football history.

He has also battled addiction.

In our interview, Cochran tells of the scary circumstances that made him know he needed to seek treatment. He also shared stories of how he became sober.

You can find the full conversation here at the 33-minute mark.

It was, in my opinion, a very meaningful conversation. Others seem to agree.

I love having the privilege of talking about UGA football on my show each day, and yet, when possible, I also want to use my platform to help people, too.

My sincere belief is that if you know someone who has dealt with substance abuse, they might be inspired by Coach Cochran’s story.

Trivia time

Where is Coach Cochran coaching now?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Closer look: How Kirby Smart might manage Gunner Stockton

Preseason quotes from Kirby Smart mean reading in between the lines as much as just... reading them.

We’ve got another case of that this morning, examining some comments from Smart that might reveal how he manages immersing Stockton into the complex offense.

“We’ve made football so complicated,” Smart said. “Some quarterbacks, I don’t think they know that down-and-distance. I don’t think they actually know, do I have another down after this play, or is this my last chance to get the first down?

“It’s just little things, being a quarterback, understanding the game, understanding what the defense is doing. He’s grown so much in regards to that.”

That, combined with a Smart quote from March where admitted to conservative play calling to protect former quarterback Carson Beck, says something. Smart has a system, and he’s not known for changing it often.

Don’t be surprised if the Bulldogs start the season running the ball a lot and keeping the playbook simple as Stockton finds his footing in the offense.

Georgia falls to ‘Tier 2′ in ESPN’s NFL talent ranking

A recent ESPN article rated Georgia’s draft-eligible class in the second tier for NFL talent.

The article divided the country’ top 12 teams into three tiers, containing four teams each. Penn State, Clemson, Oregon and Texas filled out the top tier.

It’s indicative of a national narrative shift surrounding Georgia this season. The Bulldogs are younger going into 2025, with no clear first-round draft pick ready to be the face of the team.

UGA does still have a long list of NFL-caliber players that just maybe aren’t first round-caliber. We’ll see soon enough.

If you’d like to see the players’ breakdowns along with NFL draft classes from UGA under Smart, check out the DawgNation story below.

Georgia knows it can only do so much about this one concern

Georgia has highlighted several major things that need fixing, but none has seemed to be a bigger deal to defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann than tackling.

“Number one thing we need to do better in run defense, OK, is tackle better,” Schumann said. “We did not tackle to our standard last year. If you tackle better, you eliminate yards after contact, OK? We need to leverage the football better.”

The problem is, there’s a delicate dance when it comes to tackling to the ground in practice, according to Smart.

“When you tackle to the ground 11 on 11, the statistics indicate it’s your highest injury rate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “So every coach in the country is torn between possibly losing the starter versus missing tackles in opening games. So we do the best job we can to simulate it.”

Georgia players will “thud” and “wrap up,” but tackling to the ground isn’t always the answer in practice. It makes the first two games of the season against Marshall and Austin Peay very interesting.

“Yeah, we’re not the tackling team we need to be,” Smart said. “I can tell you that from the last scrimmage. The only way to get better at it is to practice it. So what do we do? We practice it, but we try to practice it in safe ways.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia assistant football coach Scott Cochran shouts instructions to his charges as the Bulldogs get ready to play Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Photo from UGA Athletics) (Kevin Snyder /AJC)

Quote of the Day

Cochran on keeping same energetic personality through everything he’s endured:

I don’t think it takes a one-word answer to this. I don’t think it’s a sentence. I think it’s a deep dive into who you are as an individual and finding your purpose and your passion and then going after it with the attention to detail that’s necessary. I’m living my best life right now. I’m the head coach at West Alabama."

Three questions for Georgia leaving fall camp

Georgia answered a lot of questions over the past few months. Smart’s tone from spring practice held way more concern than it does now.

With that said, there are still at least three big questions for Georgia to answer now and in the early weeks of the season.

Let’s take a quick look at the list, compiled by DawgNation’s Mike Griffith. For Griffith’s analysis and explanation, check out the story here.

What does the best 11 look like on offense and defense? What does the offense look like with Gunner Stockton? How will the competitions shake out?

Trivia answer

He’s the head coach at West Alabama