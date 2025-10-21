One of my favorite things about Georgia’s win vs. Ole Miss was how the tight ends got involved.

Most notably, Lawson Luckie had three touchdown receptions, but in addition to that, Oscar Delp had four catches as well.

By all accounts, UGA’s tight ends have been major assets as blockers in the Bulldogs’ rushing attack so far this season. It’s always nice to see that hard work rewarded.

Beyond that, Georgia also lost wide receiver Colbie Young to a serious injury Saturday, and his absence will leave a void that needs to be filled. The emergence of the Bulldogs’ tight ends could be happening at the right time to do just that.

Luckie and Delp’s big stat lines also suggest that Gunner Stockton is becoming more comfortable and is more easily going through his progressions.

UGA is also the program that helped propel Brock Bowers to stardom. It makes sense that the position would remain strong with players who came to Georgia, at least in part, because of the legacy Bowers helped craft.

The bottom line is it was nice to see some Bowers-like numbers from Georgia’s current crop of tight ends against Ole Miss. Hopefully, that productivity can continue in the weeks to come.

What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 8 win over Ole Miss

Rarely has Georgia coach Kirby Smart been as proud of his team as he was following a 43-35 win over Ole Miss.

Georgia hasn’t often had to win shootouts. But on Saturday, it proved it could.

“That’s a culture win,” Smart said. “You don’t win that game if you’re not physically tough, mentally tough. We call it hard to kill. The one thing we are, we’re hard to kill. We won’t go away. We’ve got to keep getting better.

For as well as Georgia played on Saturday, there are some things Georgia can clean up and improve on.

But as we went through and rewatched the Week 8 win over Ole Miss, there are a few reasons to be even more impressed with the 2025 Georgia football team.

Updated Heisman odds

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is back in the Heisman Trophy picture, and SEC Network expert Peter Burns doesn’t see that changing.

“Gunner is as live as anybody right now when it coms to the Heisman,” Burns told DawgNation during the On the Beat show, when asked about the current Heisman Trophy race.

Here are the updated odds after Week 8, per DraftKings:

Fernando Mendoza, +340 Ty Simpson, +350 Julian Sayin, +400 Diego Pavia, +700 Marcel Reed, +1000 Gunner Stockton, +1200 Dante Moore, +1400 Jeremiyah Love, +2000 Jeremiah Smith, +3000

Patience pays off in a big way for Georgia football tight end room: ‘We just got targets’

Georgia saw leading receiver Colbie Young suffer a leg injury on the third play of the game.

Yet the Georgia offense wasn’t slowed on Saturday by the loss. It pivoted its plan and funneled the ball more toward its tight ends.

Lawson Luckie drew most of the headlines with his three-touchdown performance. He became the first Georgia player since Mohamed Massaquoi to catch three touchdown passes in one game, doing so back in 2008.

“It was a great night,” quarterback Gunner Stockton said of Luckie. “He works like crazy, and I’m glad it paid off for him and he’s a great guy.”

But Luckie wasn’t solely responsible for the tight production on Saturday. Oscar Delp too had his most impactful game of the season, catching four passes for 42 yards in the win. Elyiss Williams didn’t find a way onto the stat sheet, but he did draw a pass interference penalty that resulted in a first down.

All-in-all, it was the best game of the season for the Georgia tight end room, one that showed why it is viewed as perhaps the most talented in the country. The nine combined receptions, 85 yards and three touchdowns were all season highs.

“We just got targets,” Luckie said. “I mean, that’s how it is. Sometimes they go to Zach (Branch). Sometimes they go to the running back. That’s just how it is. The ball gets spread out on our offense. That’s what makes it so beautiful. Today I happened to meet me, and I was just fortunate enough to make the play when it came.”

Photo of the day

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs for a touchdown catch during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall on QB Gunner Stockton:

“There’s nothing bad I can say about Gunner. I have no bad words about him. He’s the type of QB I feel like every team needs. He’s that guy. I ain’t going to lie: He’s that guy. Modest, humble, does the right thing, makes the right plays, and never looks down.”

How the Ole Miss win will boost Georgia football recruiting

There’s a pretty simple formula these days in determining how big a recruiting weekend it was for the Bulldogs. We could go down a checklist and see if it was okay, good, great, or at the program-trajectory-warping “93K Day” level.

Let’s see how the Ole Miss weekend on our tried-and-true recruiting gameday win maxims.

