I mentioned in my kickoff to yesterday’s newsletter that fans’ relationship with recruiting has changed. Never has that been more evident than what we saw Monday afternoon.

Georgia got a commitment from five-star running back Kemon Spell, and the reaction was as subdued as I’ve seen for a recruit of this magnitude.

The reason is obvious.

In the current era, skepticism abounds from fans who assume a prospect like Spell will draw a swarm of NIL-related interest before National Signing Day and that UGA will eventually lose him to the highest bidder.

I can’t guarantee that won’t happen, and yet, as a Georgia fan myself, I was still happy to hear about Spell’s commitment. Why? Because having the commitment is better than not having it.

Don’t get me wrong. I wasn’t doing backflips or shouting from the rooftops, but when the announcement came across my social media feed, I smiled.

We’ve all experienced ecstatic celebrations when the Bulldogs win a big game, and we’ve been forced to endure the opposite emotion a few times too.

However, most of our college football lives exist somewhere between those two extremes. Yesterday being a prime example.

On a Tuesday in February, UGA gave us a reason to be happy. That’s about all we can ask for this time of year.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Which former Bulldog was named MVP of the 2006 Super Bowl?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Nation’s No. 1 RB commits to Georgia football

Give Spell credit. He told multiple outlets earlier this month at the Battle Miami 7-on-7 event that Georgia was his top school. That’s even though some predictions trended shortly thereafter, suggesting he would eventually recommit to Penn State.

Give Kirby Smart, Josh Crawford and the entire Georgia football staff credit, too.

They got Spell in town last Thursday for an impactful weekend “Junior Day” visit and didn’t let him leave until he was ready to commit.

Spell’s only about a day away from his time in Athens, but he was ready to let the world know he is a Dawg.

The 5-star and nation’s No. 1 RB shared the news of his public commitment to Georgia across his social media.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound rising senior from Pennsylvania instantly becomes the highest-rated member of the 2027 class. The 2027 RB also stands to be the first RB with a 5-star ranking to sign and enroll at UGA since Zamir White in 2018. Georgia also signed 5-star Zach Evans in the 2020 cycle, but he did not make it to campus and enroll.

If Spell goes on to sign with the Bulldogs, that would also mark the first time the nation’s No. 1 composite RB prospect chose UGA since White also did in that same cycle.

There will likely be a point in this recruiting process when Georgia’s revenue-share offer and total NIL package get some credit, too.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

5 things to know about Georgia’s newest commit

Spell committed to Georgia football this afternoon.

The 5-star rising senior from McKeesport High in Pennsylvania is the No. 1 RB prospect in America for 2027. If this commitment holds, he stands to be the highest-rated RB signee for the Bulldogs of the Kirby Smart era.

He’s the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect for the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Spell missed five games during his junior year and still ran for 1,755 yards and 32 TDs, including a 97-yard touchdown run. He did that on a mere 136 attempts thanks to an average of 12.9 yards per carry.

His kick returns were Maalox moments for opponents. He took two punts back for scores and added another kickoff return for six points.

The 5-star played both ways as a defensive back and also picked off three passes. He can throw it as well and projects to be a deadly “Wildcat” QB for his Tigers next fall.

Spell has said he enjoys playing defense more than running back. The physical aspect of hitting people brings him more joy than his many explosive runs on offense.

Photo of the day

Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers players Jerome Bettis and Hines Ward shows off their Super Bowl rings at the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre on July 12, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Georgia football throwback

Feb. 5, 2006: The Steelers beat the Seahawks, 21-10 in Super Bowl XL. Former Bulldog Hines Ward was named the MVP after tallying 123 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Georgia’s ‘use them or lose them’ transfer portal approach

Smart explained why Georgia takes a “use them or lose them” approach when it comes to players the Bulldogs land in the transfer portal.

“We have to play players faster now, they’ve got to be ready to play, and get out there and play,” Smart said during an appearance this week on the NFL Network while in Mobile, Alabama, watching his players practice at the Senior Bowl.

“You can’t do the years of, ‘I’m going to install this and be really complicated,’” Smart said. “It’s much closer to free agency in the NFL; you pay for a player, or you have an NIL player, you better get them on the field, quick, or they’re going to be gone.”

Georgia wasn’t as aggressive in the portal this season, instead investing heavily in the retention of players it has recruited and developed.

Smart has said before that UGA’s strategy has been to use the portal to fill holes or replenish positions of need, and the Bulldogs have stuck with that strategy.

The majority of players who transferred out in this past class did so with the staff’s blessing.

So to Smart’s point, if UGA isn’t going to make use of the transfers, it can be better for both parties for the players to find other opportunities.

Trivia answer

Hines Ward