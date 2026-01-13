We got a better idea of what Georgia’s 2026 roster will look like on Monday.

The Bulldogs got good news from two running backs as Chauncey Bowens announced he’ll return next season, and Nate Frazier put an end to a weekend’s worth of speculation by saying he plans to do the same.

One of the biggest stories for UGA in 2025 was the emergence of the rushing attack after a subpar season in 2024. Given the resources Georgia has seemingly now invested in the position, it’ll be crucial to find even more success on the ground in 2026.

However, one potential challenge standing in the way of that goal is that left tackle Monroe Freeling is entering the NFL draft. This isn’t unexpected given the growing chorus of first-round buzz surrounding Freeling, but it’s obviously a loss that will leave significant shoes to fill for the Bulldogs.

It means that one of Georgia’s most important players heading into next season will be Juan Gaston. He’s arguably among UGA’s most valuable players from the perspective of future NFL draft potential, and as he likely slides into Freeling’s former position at offensive tackle, he’ll need to demonstrate he’s ready to take his game to the next level.

Nate Frazier re-signs with Georgia

Nate Frazier finished the season with a strong showing against Ole Miss. He seemed poised to be a big part of the Georgia offense next season.

And now he will officially be back with the program in 2026.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that Frazier signed a new deal with Georgia for the 2026 season.

As a sophomore, he led Georgia in rushing with 947 yards on 173 carries, scoring 6 touchdowns on the season.

Frazier battled an issue with fumbles early in the season, but had a strong close to his sophomore year. He exited Georgia’s season-ending loss with an ankle injury but that injury is not expected to be significant.

Georgia has lost three running backs this offseason, with Josh McCray and Cash Jones moving on to the NFL. Roderick Robinson previously announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Georgia also saw assistant running backs coach David Hill depart the program to become the running backs coach at Colorado State.

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens announces his future plans

Running back Chauncey Bowens emerged as a key piece of the Georgia offense this past season, finishing second on the team in rushing yards.

And Georgia will have Bowens back for the 2026 season, as Bowens announced his return to the program on Instagram.

“Year 3. Let’s run it back,” Bowens said in a caption.

For his play this past season, Bowens was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team, as he ran for 526 yards on 103 carries. His best game came against Alabama, when he ran for 119 yards. He also had a game-winning 36-yard touchdown run against Florida.

In addition to his work in the run game, Bowens also had 14 receptions for 82 yards on the season.

Bowens is one of three running backs Georgia signed in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as he came into the program at the same time as Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr.

Frazier led Georgia in rushing this past season, carrying the ball 173 times for 947 yards. He too scored 6 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this past season. Phillips had 210 yards on 35 carries for the Bulldogs.

Justin Scott-Wesley catches the go-ahead touchdown pass from Aaron Murray against LSU. (AJC file) /Dawgnation)

Georgia football throwback

Sept. 28, 2013: Georgia beat sixth-ranked LSU, 44-41, in Sanford Stadium. Aaron Murray threw for 298 yards with four touchdowns, and the defense stopped LSU on its final possession to secure the win.

Georgia basketball holds Top 25 ranking 4th consecutive week

Georgia continued its roll as a Top 25-ranked basketball team on Monday, coming in at No. 21 in the most recent Associated Press poll and No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) fell three spots from last week’s AP ranking after falling on the road to No. 19 Florida by a 92-77 count last Tuesday before bouncing back with a 75-70 road win at South Carolina on Saturday.

Prior to this season, the most recent time UGA was ranked four or more consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25 was the 2002-03 season, when Jim Harrick was Georgia’s head coach.

The Bulldogs have been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll five-straight weeks this season and four weeks in a row in the Coaches Poll.

