Let’s take a moment to examine the state of Georgia basketball after a loss to Tennessee on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs had their chances -- including a possession with a chance to tie in the final seconds of overtime. However, Smurf Millender, whose stellar play throughout the night kept Georgia competitive, made a curious decision to drive for a layup just before time expired even though UGA needed a 3-point basket to tie the game.

Millender’s mental error wasn’t the only culprit for the loss. Georgia was also dominated on the glass as the Vols strung together a seemingly endless supply of second-chance points.

After a missed opportunity at home against Tennessee, and an ugly blowout at Texas last Saturday, where does that leave UGA as March looms in the not-too-distant future?

The Bulldogs will still likely make the NCAA tournament once again, but it doesn’t currently appear they’re in a better position to advance in the postseason than they were a year ago.

Of course, there’s still time for that to change. Georgia has an electric offense, but defensive stops have been in too short of a supply.

March Madness is a grind, and the teams that make it to a second weekend are usually the ones that display the most toughness.

UGA could use some of that right now. Hopefully, it can find it soon.

Trivia time

What defending national champion did Georgia beat, 52-38, on the road in 2008?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia’s Brett Thorson booming at Senior Bowl

Outgoing Georgia punter Brett Thorson was in a zone on Tuesday, booming punts with NFL coaches and general managers looking on at the Panini Senior Bowl.

Thorson, projected to be selected as high as the fourth round in the 2026 NFL Draft, explained that subtle adjustments in his game are already being made to adjust to the professional level.

“The cadence and the protection; at UGA, the protection is more of a spread system, where the NFL is more condensed and everything is a bit more narrow and in the box,” Thorson said after Tuesday’s practice at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

“Then you’re changing your field zones, as well, from the hashes (on the field) in college that are wider — which gives you a tighter angle — to adjusting to the NFL, where you want to get it outside the numbers.

“Everyone is learning the NFL system, it’s not just me.”

Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette and long snapper Beau Gardner are the other Bulldogs competing at the Senior Bowl this week.

Thorson, like his former UGA teammates, is wearing the same Georgia helmet this week, repping the ‘G’ one final time.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

Daylen Everette pressing to impress at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl slogan is “The Draft Starts Here,” and that’s how Daylen Everette approached things from the time he arrived on Monday.

Everette finally got to take to the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus on Tuesday, eager to represent the “G” on his helmet one final time.

“It felt good to be back in pads,” Everette told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after practice. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here.”

Everette, who measured in at 6-0 1/2 and 193 pounds at the Senior Bowl, is projected to be selected between the third and fifth round.

On Tuesday, he made his motivation for being at the Senior Bowl clear.

“Any way I can play football and compete,” Everette said, “I’m going to take that opportunity.”

Everette is one of three outgoing Bulldogs who are taking part in the Senior Bowl practices this week, along with punter Brett Thorson and long snapper Beau Gardner.

Photo of the day

American Team punter Brett Thorson (6), of Georgia, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Punter Brett Thorson on participating in the Senior Bowl with long snapper Beau Gardner:

“It absolutely makes a difference with Beau, that’s the guy I’ve had for two years. So I have great confidence knowing where the snap will be, so I am very thankful for him and how he looks out for me.”

MJ Burnett: Georgia boosts its chances for Georgia Tech legacy

Legacies are a tricky thing in recruiting for the Georgia Bulldogs these days.

The Dawgs saw two legacies join the program in the latest cycle in DLs Anthony Lonon Jr. and Carter Luckie. Their fathers signed with UGA in the same recruiting class a generation ago.

The program has also seen several legacies opt to play elsewhere, such as Thomas Davis Jr. and Justice Haynes. 5-star 2027 EDGE DJ Jacobs also recently committed to Ohio State.

It shows more and more prospects who grew up watching their Dad’s team don’t always follow that same path. That’s why it was interesting to see the Dawgs recently offer Georgia Tech legacy MJ Burnett.

The Walton High star is the son of Yellow Jackets Hall of Famer Morgan Burnett. Burnett played 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Green Bay Packers.

Burnett is ranked as a 3-star, but his recruiting has been on a heater over the last 10 days. The fact that he’s picked up offers from Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State, among others, is an indicator that his ranking will trend upward in due time.

Georgia was the first of his recent offers. That offer came on a weekend “Junior Day” visit. The Dawgs jumped in with an offer at a time when it seems like Georgia Tech is not doing everything it can to sign him.

Trivia answer

LSU