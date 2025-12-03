There was some curious timing to a Georgia football social media post on Tuesday.

You probably already know about the drawn-out saga of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis’ decision to flip from UGA to Vanderbilt. Curtis finally made it official at 7:30 p.m. last night. Right around that same time, the Bulldogs’ Twitter account posted pictures from this week’s practice. The accompanying caption had just three words.

“What’s important now,” it said.

The message -- while subtle -- is also unmistakable. Georgia’s too focused on winning another championship to worry about fickle recruits.

Curtis is by all accounts a truly impressive prospect. He is probably worth the attention that’s swirled around him, but the Bulldogs have also earned the right to shrug off disappointment.

While this isn’t the first setback for Georgia with a quarterback recruit, the ones that got away haven’t prevented UGA from continuing to win at a near unprecedented clip. There’s no reason to assume the situation involving Curtis will be any different.

This Saturday he’ll watch as a spectator as the team he could’ve played for competes for an SEC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. That’s a feeling he should probably get used to.

What Jared Curtis decision means for the future of the Georgia QB

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was asked on Monday if he had thought at all about his plans for next season.

Stockton has already graduated from Georgia, participated in senior day and is eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I really have not thought about it. I walked with senior day just because those are all the guys that I came in with,” Stockton said. “Just a moment to kind of look back and just appreciate all the things that came with that.”

Jared Curtis, the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2026 recruiting cycle, officially flipped his commitment to Vanderbilt.

This marks the second time in three years that a 5-star quarterback flipped his commitment from Georgia just before the early signing period, as Dylan Raiola did so in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia at least held a commitment from 4-star prospect Ryan Puglisi in that cycle. Puglisi, as he did when Raiola flipped, stands to be the biggest winner from Curtis’s flip.

Kaiden Prothro: What to know about 4-star TE commit

he tight end position is a critical piece of the Georgia offense. And the room will continue to be stacked thanks to the addition of 4-star tight end Kaiden Prothro.

Prothro is the highest-ranked of Georgia’s three tight end recruits, but he also offers the flexibility to play wide receiver at the next level depending on where his weight settles. Either way, Prothro is one of the premier pass catchers in this class and despite bigger financial offers from other schools, he’ll be a major addition to the Bulldogs.

Texas gave Prothro a lot to think about in terms of his college recruitment. Yet despite getting a lesser financial offer from Georgia, he picked the Bulldogs.

Prothro has the flexibility to play either wide receiver or tight end for Georgia. The Bulldogs landed three wide receivers in the class, while Prothro is one of three tight ends in the 2025 signing class.

Photo of the day

5-star safety KJ Bolden flipped his commitment from FSU to Georgia during a ceremony at Buford High School on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in Buford, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /AJC)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on players leaving the program:

“The ones that want to leave, we schedule them. We try to get them on the schedule because, when they want to leave because they’re not physical, it means they’re probably going to a place that’s not physical. We like those places. We like to play them.”

Jordan Smith: What to know about 4-star safety commit

Georgia has had a lot of success with recruits out of the Houston County program. Jake Fromm and Trey Hill were both important players during their tenures in Athens.

The Bulldogs appear to have the next great player out of Houston County in Jordan Smith. The rangy safety has all the tools to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs, as he is one of the top defensive commitments in the 2026 recruiting class.

Maybe more than any other commit on this list, Smith can help Georgia from the moment he steps on campus. The safety position opposite KJ Bolden has been a position of concern this season, especially once Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury.

Bolden will be back next season but Jacorey Thomas will exhaust his eligibility. Zion Branch does have another year of eligibility while Jones expects to be back as well. But none of truly inspired this year, which creates an opening.

