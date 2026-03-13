The weekend won’t be as busy for Georgia fans as we would’ve liked. Ole Miss beat UGA in its first game of the SEC tournament on Thursday night.

This shouldn’t impact the Bulldogs’ status for the NCAA tournament, but it would’ve been fun to see Georgia go on a run in Nashville. Instead, it will have to wait for Sunday to find out about its seeding for March Madness.

The Diamond Dawgs begin SEC play this weekend by hosting Tennessee. It’s a new-look Vols team with Tony Vitello, the coach who led them to a national championship in 2024, now the manager of the San Francisco Giants. However, Tennessee remains a marquee opponent. I’d expect Foley Field to be electric.

And of course with football, it’s the calm before the storm. UGA is enjoying its final days of spring break before spring practice begins next week. It will be our first chance to examine the Bulldogs for 2026 and it should be fascinating. UGA brings considerably more experience at key starting positions than it did a year ago, but also still has lingering questions too.

Either way, it’s great to have football back, and on behalf of everyone at DawgNation, it will be a privilege to provide coverage of it to you all once again.

Have a great weekend, and check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is Georgia football’s largest win — in terms of points — in program history?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

What comes next for Georgia basketball after early exit from SEC tournament

Georgia basketball’s trip to Nashville, Tennessee, for the SEC tournament will be short lived.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs fell to No. 15 Ole Miss, 76-72, Thursday night in the second round. Georgia, who earned its first opening-round bye in five years, will now await its draw for the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be revealed Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The loss, Georgia’s second against Ole Miss this year, dropped the Bulldogs to 22-10 on the season.

“I didn’t see that coming,” coach Mike White said, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. “I thought we’d have good offensive flow and rhythm.”

Georgia was the higher-seeded team, but Ole Miss dominated the game from the opening tipoff. The Rebels did not trail and led by as many as 23 points with 13 minutes left in the matchup.

The Bulldogs closed the gap late with a 13-point run, but it was too little, too late, as they suffered a loss in their first game of the SEC tournament for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

“I thought the way we started the second half, a couple minutes into the second half, our energy level just elevated without having to make a shot,” White said.

It did not help Georgia that starting center Somto Cyril was ejected in the second half for elbowing Ole Miss’ Travis Perry under the basket, Cyril’s sixth time leaving a game this season due to either an ejection or foul out.

Cyril’s absence hurt the Bulldogs on the glass, but they still out-rebounded Ole Miss. Their struggles came from a lack of offensive production, as the SEC’s second-highest-scoring team tallied just 20 points in the first half, its lowest total of the season.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Friday, March 13

Men’s tennis vs. TCU: 5:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Tennessee: 6 p.m.

Gymnastics at Alabama: 7:30 p.m.

David Pollack shares great news about wife Lindsey

David Pollack is a Georgia legend and one of the biggest voices in college football media.

Yet Pollack used his platform on Thursday to announce some truly wonderful news, as Pollack shared that his wife Lindsey is cancer-free.

“We’re a year into a battle that wasn’t always pretty, and sometimes really scary,” Pollack said in a post on X. “But we are thankful to be cancer-free. We are thankful for Heavenly grace. All glory to God for being with us every step of the way.”

Last March, David Pollack shared that Lindsey had been diagnosed with brain cancer and had surgery in an attempt to remove the tumor. David Pollack’s post on Thursday comes exactly one year after Lindsey’s surgery.

Pollack was a standout defensive player for Georgia from 2001 through 2004. During his time in Athens, he was a three-time All-American. The only players in school history to accomplish that feat are Herschel Walker and Brock Bowers.

Pollack went on to be a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005, but his playing career ended one year later due to a neck injury. Once his playing career was over, Pollack found success as a broadcaster, working with ESPN’s College GameDay.

Photo of the day

UGA's David Pollack strips the ball from South Carolina quarterback Corey Jenkins in 2002 in the end zone and scores a memorable touchdown. /AJC)

Georgia football throwback

Sept. 14, 2002: Georgia beat South Carolina, 13-7, in Williams-Brice Stadium. Pollack picked off South Carolina qurterback Corey Jenkins in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

Georgia to enjoy a rare luxury in 2026

Georgia will enter the 2026 season in better shape than it did l2025.

The Bulldogs are set to bring back 14 starters. Per Cody Nagel of CBS Sports, that is the most of any team in the SEC and trails only USC in that category nationally.

Last season, Georgia had a lot of holes to replace. Four starters on the offensive line were off to the NFL. Georgia also lost its two leading receivers, running back Trevor Etienne and quarterback Carson Beck as well, leaving a lot of questions on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensively, Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks were all first-round picks. Losing Williams and Walker proved to be difficult to overcome in terms of replacing the pass rush. Georgia had only 20 sacks last season, ranking 107th in the country in that category.

Despite all those key departures, Georgia still found a way to go 11-1 in the regular season. The Bulldogs won the SEC, beating Alabama 28-7 and earning the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Trivia answer

A 108-0 victory over Alabama Presbyterian College in 1913