Recruiting is obviously in a different place for most fans than it was years ago. However, it’s important to remember that the overwhelming majority of the Bulldogs’ roster will be made up of players taken out of high school. Even in a pay-for-play age, relationships still have to be forged. That’s what weekends like this can accomplish.

The transition from portal-related stories to a more traditional recruiting period also offers a break in the news cycle that could’ve benefited UGA’s basketball team. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs haven’t taken advantage of it.

Georgia was down 22-2 to begin its game against Texas A&M Saturday -- which certainly must’ve disappointed the thousands of UGA fans who traveled through challenging driving conditions to see it.

Losing two home games a week after suffering a blowout loss at Texas has suddenly put the Bulldogs NCAA tournament chances on thin ice -- On second thought, maybe that’s a bad analogy after another frigid winter weekend.

Cold start dooms Georgia basketball

A cold start doomed Georgia against SEC leader Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Aggies jumped out to a 22-2 lead before UGA’s offense gained any traction, making just one of its first 10 shots.

Georgia’s slow start proved costly, as the Bulldogs failed to hold the lead at any juncture in suffering their third-straight loss.

The Aggies (17-4, 7-1 SEC) stayed atop the league standings with a 92-77 victory over the Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on a snowy day on the UGA campus.

Jeremiah Wilkinson led UGA with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, making just one of the 10 3-point shots he attempted.

Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings had 14 points each, Dylan James recorded a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Smurf Millender had 12 points.

“They came out with way more urgency than we had,” Cain said. “I’m not sure what to credit that to, but we have to learn from it.”

Ruben Dominguez had 18 points to lead Texas A&M, which held a 46-39 rebounding lead on UGA and made 19 of 20 free-throw attempts.

The Aggies had the fresher legs, having not played a game since last Saturday while UGA was coming off an 86-85 overtime loss to Tennessee on Wednesday.

“A&M is as connected as any team we’ve played and they’ll continue to be, I’d be surprised if they didn’t have more success,” UGA coach Mike White said. “They are older, they are skilled, they are tough and they pass it well.”

Georgia (16-6, 4-5) lost consecutive home games for the first time this season with the defeat.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

Transfer portal rankings show one key way Kirby Smart has improved

Two different outlets put out their top 100 transfer portal player rankings this past week.

CBS Sports and ESPN both gave credit to Georgia for some of the additions the Bulldogs made. Isian Canion and Amaris Williams appeared on both lists, while ESPN had Clemson safety Khalil Barnes ranked as the No. 36 overall player.

“Barnes is a productive ballhawk from the back end. He displays good middle-of-the-field vision and range and diagnoses quickly,” ESPN’s Steve Muench said of the Clemson transfer. “He’s a solid tackler who takes good angles to the ball and is reliable in the open field. He shows enough athleticism to provide coverage in space, and enough strength to drop into the core to play the run. A scheme-versatile prospect.”

But perhaps more important than who Georgia added is who Georgia did not lose.

Richt's first trip to the SEC title game was a memorable one. The Bulldogs came out charging and Arkansas had already allowed two touchdowns and a field goal before officially gaining a yard. Georgia didn't punt until the opening possession of the third quarter. The win catapulted the Bulldogs to the Nokia Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. (JOHN BAZEMORE

Georgia football throwback

Dec. 7, 2009: Georgia football beat Arkansas, 30-3, in the 2002 SEC championship game. The Bulldogs scored 17 points in the first quarter.

Georgia’s ‘Use them or lose them’ approach

Kirby Smart explained why Georgia takes a “use them or lose them” approach when it comes to players the Bulldogs land in the transfer portal.

“We have to play players faster now, they’ve got to be ready to play, and get out there and play,” Smart said during an appearance this week on the NFL Network while in Mobile, Alabama, watching his players practice at the Senior Bowl.

“You can’t do the years of, ‘I’m going to install this and be really complicated,’ “ Smart said.

“It’s much closer to free agency in the NFL; you pay for a player, or you have an NIL player, you better get them on the field, quick, or they’re going to be gone.”

Georgia wasn’t as aggressive in the portal this season, as the Bulldogs invested heavily in the retention of players it has recruited and developed.

Smart has said before that UGA’s strategy has been to use the portal to fill holes or replenish positions of need, and the Bulldogs have stuck with that strategy.

The majority of players who transferred out in this past class did so with the staff’s blessing.

So to Smart’s point, if UGA isn’t going to make use of the transfers, it can be better for both parties for the players to find other opportunities.

