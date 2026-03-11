Brett McMurphy had an interesting story at On3 this week about a rare category that Georgia finds itself in ahead of the 2026 season. According to Murphy, UGA is one of just six teams in the country currently projected as favorites in all 12 regular season games.

This isn’t particularly a new thing for the Bulldogs. The same thing would’ve been said about them at this point in the offseason in each of the last four years. However, it remains notable nonetheless.

Georgia has won back-to-back SEC championships, but also hasn’t won a College Football Playoff game in the last three seasons. That’s below the program’s expectations. It also invites a perception that maybe UGA has slipped a bit.

McMurphy’s data reminds us that perception in this case might not match reality. Yes, the Bulldogs have plenty of issues to address when spring practice begins next week, but they’ll be working on those concerns from a position of strength.

UGA remains among the strongest programs in the country, and has justifiable reasons for big expectations this fall. And the first step toward accomplishing those goals begins with spring practice next week.

Elijah Griffin knows what needs to happen

Great expectations are nothing new for Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.

He arrived in Athens last year as the No. 1 defensive prospect in the country. He picked Georgia in part to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Christen Miller.

As a freshman, Griffin very much met those lofty expectations. He played far greater a role than Davis and Miller did as true freshmen, earning Freshman All-SEC honors.

Griffin appeared in all 14 games, finishing with 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell he felt his best game came against Texas, when he notched five pressures on opposing quarterback Arch Manning.

“Elijah Griffin, the freshman coming in, very fast, strong, physical guy,” wide receiver Colbie Young said of Griffin at this year’s NFL combine. “I can’t wait to see him get here to this combine because he’s going to blow out numbers.”

Griffin seems destined to be Georgia’s next monster defensive lineman. The hope is that he can power to Georgia to a national championship as Davis did in 2021 and Carter did in 2022.

Both players went on to become first-round picks following their time at Georgia.

Griffin, even if he already has NFL admirers drooling, still has another two seasons before he can formally enter the NFL draft.

In 2026, he isn’t focused on where he might be going but rather what he can do in Athens to make himself an even better player.

UGA athletics daily results

Tuesday, March 10

Softball defeated Georgia Southern, 8-0, in five innings.

Georgia RB commit makes key decision

Georgia’s 2027 RB commitment Noah Parker was at the Atlanta Nike Opening on Saturday. He had a lot of thoughts about the recent 5-star RB commit Kemon Spell.

“He’s a Dawg,” Parker said.

Parker brought up that there’s the possibility that Georgia will lose three RBs to the NFL from assistant Josh Crawford’s room after the 2026 season. That would be Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier and recent Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell.

He’d been working on 4-star Prince Avenue Christian all-purpose RB Andrew Beard for the class. Those chances have dimmed a bit with Spell’s big commitment and Beard recently saying Tennessee and Florida were his top schools.

Parker checked in at 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds. He clocked a laser time of 4.7 seconds in the 40.

“I don’t know what was going on with the laser time, but I do run faster than a 4.7,” he said.

The big news from Parker on Sunday was regarding his official visit plans. He had been thinking about taking OVs to Auburn and Georgia Tech.

“I just had a conversation with Georgia,” he said. “I think I am going to shut my recruitment down. I had two schools that I was going to take OVs to and visit. But after that conversation, it really made me change my mind.”

Crawford and Parker had a heart-to-heart.

Photo of the day

Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate their Rose Bowl victory against the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. /Dawgnation)

Georgia football throwback

Jan. 1, 20120: Georgia football defeated Baylor, 26-14, in the Sugar Bowl. The victory was seen as a way to avenge Georgia’s loss to Texas one year prior. Wide receiver George Pickens was named the MVP after tallying 175 yards receiving with one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Priority target calls Georgia his ‘dream school’

Kennedee Jackson was recently asked how many offers he had at this time last year. The 4-star OT prospect just shook his head.

“KJ” answered by forming a doughnut zero symbol with his hand.

What about before the start of his junior season? Jackson repeated the gesture.

Christmas? Another zero.

What about now? How has his 6-foot-6 frame, 291 pounds and some strong junior tape at McDonough High School affected that offer count?

Jackson then cracks a big grin. Finally.

“21 offers,” he said.

That’s been aided by his great bend, feet and the overall athleticism he shows on tape. He’s a fluid knee bender. The elite tackles at his size are just different like that.

“I guess I could say I feel like I deserved it,” Jackson said. “But I’m just grateful. To be honest.”

Those offers quickly came when Jackson moved to Lithonia. Coach Kevin Barnes and his staff got his film out. Recruiting coordinator and D-line coach Gator Browing worked the phone. There are many P4 coaches in his contact list, including Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

