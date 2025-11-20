There’s an important stat that Georgia has been better at this season than it was in either of its national championship years in 2021-22? Its percentage of red zone trips that result in touchdowns.. The Bulldogs are tied for second in the SEC with 78.05% of red zone trips resulting in touchdowns.

In 2022, UGA was just sixth-best in the SEC in that category, scoring touchdowns on 68.67% of red zone drives. In 2021, it was eighth with touchdowns on 60.87% of red zone trips.

Kirby Smart said this week that UGA had excelled in this category because of the Bulldogs rushing attack -- including the legs of quarterback Gunner Stockton.

That answer makes sense, but in 2022, UGA also had a running quarterback with Stetson Bennett who ran for 10 touchdowns. And in 2021, the Bulldogs rushed for slightly more yards per game than it has so far this year.

The point is that while an impactful running game has helped Georgia, there is seemingly more going on than that. This would also appear to be an area where Mike Bobo is dialing up some clever plays -- scheming pass catchers open on short fields.

Either way, Georgia’s offense is certainly humming right now, and its commitment to cashing in on its scoring opportunities is one of the reasons why.

Georgia hopes to create playing time for young players against Charlotte

Georgia signed four 5-star prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

Elijah Griffin led Georgia’s defensive linemen in snaps played against Texas, becoming a mainstay on the defensive line. Zayden Walker recorded his first career sack against the Longhorns.

The week before, Elyiss Williams came down with a critical third-down reception against Mississippi State.

Yet things have been quiet for the fourth member of that group, Isaiah Gibson. He plays outside linebacker for the Bulldogs and hasn’t had the chance to play his way onto the field.

Which makes a game like Saturday against an overmatched Charlotte team all the more valuable for Gibson and Georgia’s many young players.

“He had a tough deal early in camp, early in the season where he was out for a little bit and missed some time that hurt him some, but you can see he’s starting to get more and more comfortable in things,” Smart said of Gibson. “He’s flashing in pass rush, and he’s gonna be a good football player because he’s really tough and he sets edges and he rushes hard. So I’m proud of Ike and his development.”

Georgia is a six-touchdown favorite in this week’s game. It’s a noticeable step down in competition for Georgia after eight consecutive SEC games.

Blowout wins over Texas and Mississippi State have allowed Georgia to get some of their younger backups more reps late in games.

Georgia’s largest margin of victories

Georgia is expected to earn a big win over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs opened as 44.5-point favorites.

Here are Georgia’s top-eight largest margin of victories:

108 points, 1913 against Alabama Presbyterian 101 points, 1910 against Locust Grove 81 points, 1941 at Mercer 79 points, 1910 against Gordon 76 points, 1958 against Citadel 75 points, 1942 against Florida 69 points, 1922 against Newberry 67 points, 1943 against Tennessee Tech

Demello Jones perfectly embodies the physicality Georgia loves to play with

Demello Jones still wears an elbow brace following an injury he picked in the waning stages of Georgia’s win over Florida.

Despite the bulky protective measures, Jones noted he doesn’t feel any limitations in his game. How he played against Texas certainly backs that up.

“He’s a competitor. Kid came back, probably could have played last week. I thought he played, tackled well, instinctive,” Smart said after the win over Texas. “He’s getting better, he’s getting more confidence. Proud of Melo, and all he’s been through.”

There’s been a lot of talk about physicality following Georgia’s 35-10 win over Texas. Perhaps no player better embodied that than Jones.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Tight end Oscar Delp on Georgia’s senior class:

“It really all starts when we got here as freshmen. With the whole NIL era now, it’s easy to leave and go ask for a ton of more money at other places. Any guy in my class could have done that, and just to have those guys that really stuck through it all that are still here just shows how much they care about this program and what it means to them.”

Georgia-Ohio State CFP semifinal rematch scenario appetizing for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings appeared harmless enough at the top, but there are plenty of bedeviling scenarios remaining with two weeks left in the regular season.

Gary Stokan, the Peach Bowl CEO and President, sighed deeply when pouring through the possibilities late Tuesday night.

“There are still a lot of games left, and it’s just going to have to play out,” Stokan said after reviewing the rankings. “It’s going to be interesting.”

Stokan zeroed in on possibilities for the CFP semifinal that will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Specifically, Stokan noted, current No. 4 Georgia could end up in what would be a rematch of the 2022 CFP semifinal classic between the Bulldogs and current No. 1 Ohio State.

“That was an unbelievable game, settled by a missed field goal at midnight,” Stokan said, reflecting on the 42-41 Georgia win over the Buckeyes that propelled the Bulldogs to their second consecutive CFP championship, a 65-7 win over TCU in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“Those are two of the biggest brands (Georgia and Ohio State) in college football. We could set attendance records and viewership records with that.”

There’s plenty to sort out before a Georgia-Ohio State playoff game could take place, of course, but the scenario Stokan laid out is not that far-fetched.

